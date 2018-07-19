Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 86 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 86 price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 87.75.

NOVN stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Thursday. Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

