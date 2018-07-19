Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 80 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. HSBC set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a CHF 83 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 88.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up CHF 0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching CHF 78.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,000. Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.