Novan (NOVN) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novan earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2927297955732 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 25,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,374. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,142.38% and a negative return on equity of 471.14%. equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVN. JMP Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

