NorthWestern (NWE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of NorthWestern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 514,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,613. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.20.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $484,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

