NorthWestern (NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. NorthWestern updated its FY18 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $58.28. 514,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $484,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,075,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 135,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

