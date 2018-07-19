NorthWestern (NWE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern traded up $0.43, reaching $58.16, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,734. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.20.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $484,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.