Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,845 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,042,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,803. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.4024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

