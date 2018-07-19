Nordstrom (JWN) versus Destination XL Group (DXLG) Financial Survey

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nordstrom alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nordstrom and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 1 12 6 0 2.26 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nordstrom currently has a consensus price target of $49.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Nordstrom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than Destination XL Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordstrom and Destination XL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $15.14 billion 0.59 $437.00 million $2.96 17.93 Destination XL Group $467.98 million 0.23 -$18.82 million ($0.26) -8.46

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordstrom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nordstrom pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Destination XL Group does not pay a dividend. Nordstrom pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Nordstrom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Nordstrom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nordstrom has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom 2.96% 55.75% 6.33% Destination XL Group -3.35% -14.81% -4.21%

Summary

Nordstrom beats Destination XL Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, a Nordstrom-branded private label credit card, and a debit card. As of May 21, 2018, the company operated 373 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores; 239 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 7 Trunk Club clubhouses; and Nordstrom Local service concept. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL brands. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. As of March 23, 2018, Destination XL Group, Inc. operated 342 store locations in the United States; London, England; and Toronto, Canada, as well as through its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.