Noodles & Co (NDLS) PT Raised to $10.00

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. CL King began coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co traded down $0.25, hitting $11.85, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 784,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,518. The company has a market capitalization of $498.04 million, a PE ratio of -592.50, a P/E/G ratio of 46.10 and a beta of -0.47. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $71,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.