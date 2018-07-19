Noodles & Co (NDLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Co updated its FY18 guidance to $0.00-0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $498.04 million, a PE ratio of -592.50, a P/E/G ratio of 46.10 and a beta of -0.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. CL King began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Co to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, insider Susan Daggett sold 7,500 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth $2,291,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

