Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40,474.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,416,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,373 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,720 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,169,000 after acquiring an additional 817,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,861,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,819,000 after acquiring an additional 604,480 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

