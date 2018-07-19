Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $49.15 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $251.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,635 shares in the company, valued at $78,798,552.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.