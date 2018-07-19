Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,391 ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ABIOMED by 12.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 62.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,106,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other ABIOMED news, SVP William J. Bolt sold 22,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.03, for a total transaction of $7,931,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,064.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,556,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,680 shares of company stock valued at $88,292,489. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.88.

ABIOMED opened at $431.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.56 and a 1-year high of $450.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 176.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.18.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. ABIOMED had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

