Newfield Exploration (NFX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Newfield Exploration is well positioned to benefit from its holding in the Anadarko Basin. The company has substantial acres of land in the Oklahoma region, which gives it the financial flexibility and a sizeable acreage position in the region. This has helped the company to produce at higher-than-average levels. In terms of EV/EBITDA ratio Newfield seems undervalued. The company currently has an average trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.6, which is above the industry average of 13.1. However, the company has significant exposure to debt as its debt-to-capitalization ratio is 61.8%, much higher than 47% of the broader industry. Moreover, since the beginning of 2016, the company’s cash and equivalents plunged heavily. Through the first quarter 2018, the company’s cash and equivalents fell almost 40%, marking weakness in the balance sheet.”

Several other analysts have also commented on NFX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

NFX stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Newfield Exploration has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Newfield Exploration will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,075,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,722,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,700,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after acquiring an additional 459,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,159,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,787,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

