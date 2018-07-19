New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of New York & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get New York & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of New York & Company, Inc. traded up $0.35, hitting $5.35, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 667,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.44. New York & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $218.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $167,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grace Nichols sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $85,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New York & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.