New Residential Investment (NRZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $259.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.89 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 89.43% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New Residential Investment traded down $0.02, reaching $18.33, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Vetr raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

