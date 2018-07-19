New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,325 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises 7.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $5,625,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 49.4% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,058,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $3,967,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,906,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 116,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.52. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.86 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 49.57%. analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 105.43%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

