New Age Beverages (NBEV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2886851001544 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NBEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NBEV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 179,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,759. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis bought 53,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $100,107.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 123,221 shares of company stock worth $221,221. 48.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

