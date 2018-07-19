Netflix (NFLX) PT Set at $415.00 by Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $415.00 target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Shares of Netflix opened at $375.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.30, for a total value of $227,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

