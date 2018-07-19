Neonode (NEON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Neonode is a company that designs, develops and sells patented technologies and products focused on unique user experiences. With offices in Stockholm, Sweden and San Ramon, California, Neonode Inc. is a company with licenses and products sold worldwide through both direct web sales and local distribution partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of Neonode opened at $0.35 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Neonode has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Neonode had a negative net margin of 44.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. equities analysts expect that Neonode will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulf Rosberg purchased 227,382 shares of Neonode stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $72,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 239,014 shares of company stock worth $76,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under zForce brand name in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices, including automotive systems, printers, medical devices, PC devices, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, and e-readers.

