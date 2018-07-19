Neogen (NEOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.11 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of Neogen opened at $81.89 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $84.77.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 533,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after buying an additional 128,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.