NCI Building Systems (NCS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NCI Building Systems opened at $18.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. NCI Building Systems has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $1,879,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,413.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 21,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $392,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,697 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 757.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 1,258,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 1,183.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 701,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 646,941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 112.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 456,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

