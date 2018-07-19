Navigators Group (NAVG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navigators Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1163807305498 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Navigators Group traded down $0.05, reaching $57.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,500. Navigators Group has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.53 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigators Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVG. BidaskClub cut Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Navigators Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

