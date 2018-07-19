NavCoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $385,738.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00006212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $29.19 million and approximately $385,738.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039197 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00058642 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00414298 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021278 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,082,398 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, cfinex, Binance, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

