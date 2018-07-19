National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stake Decreased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

National Fuel Gas traded up $0.33, reaching $54.74, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 706,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,331. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $59.92.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $540.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.43 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $244,800.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

