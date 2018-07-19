National Bank Financial Weighs in on SmartCentres REIT’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for SmartCentres REIT in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$195.38 million during the quarter.

