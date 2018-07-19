National Australia Bank (NABZY) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Head to Head Analysis

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Australia Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 20.82% 11.11% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $24.56 billion 2.26 $4.03 billion $0.92 11.27 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $55.95 million 4.11 $10.44 million N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and NZ Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; equipment and vehicle loans; short term loans for micro enterprises; and debtor, invoice, and trade finance, as well as business overdrafts. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, credit card, personal loan, home loan, caravan and trailer, and life insurance; and superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services; and travel services, as well as investment products. Further, it provides credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 796 branches and business banking centers, and 2,934 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 5, 2018, it operated seven offices located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

