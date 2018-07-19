Natera (NTRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.98

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 36524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $491,452.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,364 shares of company stock worth $2,801,816 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,742,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,271,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 216,987 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

