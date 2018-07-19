Narwhal Capital Management Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $185.87. 78,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,587. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5233 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.