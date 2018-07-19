Naomi O. Seligman Sells 45,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oracle opened at $48.64 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

