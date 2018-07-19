Nancy Laben Sells 60,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Nancy Laben sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.