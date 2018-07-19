Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $17.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Myovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,426. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -2.06.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer acquired 3,500 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

