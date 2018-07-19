Mylan NV (MYL) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Mylan in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Mylan has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

