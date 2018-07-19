Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 17,535 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $442,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $94.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $98.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.6306 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

