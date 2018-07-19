Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,213,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,800,000 after purchasing an additional 311,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Loews by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 262,510 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Citigroup upgraded Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

L stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

