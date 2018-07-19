Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock worth $3,796,375 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

