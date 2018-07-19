Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 14,850 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,383.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,436,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,286 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $111,130,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $98,999,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,760,000 after purchasing an additional 872,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $115.14. 190,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,177. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

