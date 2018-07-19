Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €218.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €205.55 ($241.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

