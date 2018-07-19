Multimedia Games (MGAM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Multimedia Games (NASDAQ:MGAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Multimedia Games earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.0733043280005 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Multimedia Games remained flat at $$36.44 during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Multimedia Games has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc (Multimedia Games), incorporated on August 30, 1991, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying gaming machines and systems to commercial and Native American casino operators in North America, as well as, domestic and selected international lottery operators, and commercial bingo gaming facility operators.

