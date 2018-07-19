Mplx Lp (MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mplx from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Mplx traded up $0.53, reaching $35.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 97,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mplx has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mplx had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,602,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,035,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,627,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,312,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,805 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,036,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,705 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

