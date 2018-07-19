MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by Oddo Bhf

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.90 ($108.12).

Shares of MorphoSys opened at €116.80 ($137.41) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €49.63 ($58.39) and a 52 week high of €88.10 ($103.65).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

