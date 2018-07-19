Morgan Stanley Raises BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Price Target to $52.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

BJRI opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $287,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 83,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $4,642,197.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,772.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,031 shares of company stock valued at $40,636,328 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $8,926,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

