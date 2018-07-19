Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,002 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 639,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 247,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley traded down $0.73, reaching $49.83, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 981,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,797,537. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $56.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.