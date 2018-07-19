Monkey Project Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $0.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00029987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015702 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 1,492,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,912 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is monkey.community . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.