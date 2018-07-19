MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,707 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 76.0% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 688.2% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $42.13 on Thursday. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.