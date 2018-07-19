Mobile Mini (MINI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mobile Mini earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4444235880017 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

MINI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,991. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,760.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick G. Mcnamee sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $353,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,393 shares in the company, valued at $458,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.