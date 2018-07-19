Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,071,936 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 1,866,062 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,441,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group opened at $5.82 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,370,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,508,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,406,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

