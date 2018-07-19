MinexCoin Market Cap Hits $26.49 Million (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.65 or 0.00089094 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and $36,288.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00482648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00171835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001073 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,925,910 coins and its circulating supply is 3,981,980 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

