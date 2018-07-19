Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $143,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,025.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

