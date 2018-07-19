Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,435 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTR. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Aqua America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aqua America by 46.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Aqua America by 46.9% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTR opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

